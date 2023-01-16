Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Finally Confirms Wedding: 'Never Said I'm Not Married To You'

Adil Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamadilkhandurrani)

Rakhi Sawant is no stranger to controversies. The actress has made headlines for her professional and personal milestones. Recently, Rakhi Sawant shared on Instagram that she has been married to Adil Khan since 2022. After days of silence, Adil Khan has now confirmed that they, in fact, have been married since last year and that he had maintained silence on the matter as he had some issues to take care of. Now, sharing a wedding photo of the couple, Adil said: “So here's an announcement finally,I never said I am not married to you, Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi). “ Rakhi Sawant replied to the post saying: “Thanks jaan lots of love.” Actresses Devoleena and Ankita Lokhande congratulated the couple.

While Rakhi Sawant shared the news of her wedding last week, no such confirmation came from Adil's side, leading to rumours that there may be trouble in paradise. After days of silence, Adil to ETimes, “Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." However, when asked whether his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time."

Last week, Rakhi shared a photograph of Adil and her purported marriage certificate. As per the document, the wedding took place on May 29, last year. "Finally, I'm happy, so excited and got married. My love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," the 44-year-old captioned the post.

That's not all. Rakhi Sawant also posted a video in which she is seen garlanding Adil with what appears to be Qazi officiating a ceremony.

Rakhi Sawant followed this up with several videos and photos of the couple. Sharing one such video, she said, “I am happy with my marriage. I love my Adil as my husband.”

Rakhi Sawant is known for her work on reality shows such as Bigg Boss, and Nach Baliye and movies such as Main Hoon Na, Dil Bole Hadippa! and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain.