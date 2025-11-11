Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer Launch Postponed Due To Delhi Red Fort Blast

The makers of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, have decided to postpone the much-awaited trailer launch of the film following the tragic Red Fort blast that took place in Delhi on Monday night.

Trailer Launch Postponed

In an official statement shared on Tuesday, the production team announced the postponement and expressed solidarity with those affected by the Delhi incident.

The statement read, "The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic)."

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. The film marks a major collaboration between Ranveer Singh and the Uri: The Surgical Strike director, promising a high-octane spy drama set against the backdrop of cross-border intelligence operations.

Reports suggest that Ranveer will be seen portraying an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan, in a story that celebrates the courage and sacrifice of intelligence officers who work beyond the spotlight.

Joining Ranveer Singh in the film are Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

While the trailer launch has been deferred, the film's theatrical release date remains unchanged. Dhurandhar is slated to hit cinemas on December 5, 2025.