Ranveer Singh Needs To Pull Up His Socks (Literally) To Beat Deepika Padukone At This Challenge

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone shared a fun video on Instagram on Wednesday evening. In the video, the actress can be seen trying out an unusual challenge - she has to wear as many socks as possible, The conditions - "All the socks have to go on the same leg" and the time limit is 30 seconds. Deepika Padukone, who managed to get 4 socks on her foot, says in the video, "Try beating that. I challenge Ranveer Singh." Tagging her husband Ranveer in the post, Deepika wrote: "Try beating that." Ranveer's rendition of the challenge is awaited.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Over the weekend, the star couple shared pictures from the griha pravesh from their Alibaug home.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.