Ranveer Singh As Vincent Van Gogh - Who Knew? See Pic

Ranveer Singh's photo particularly resembles a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh

Ranveer Singh As Vincent Van Gogh - Who Knew? See Pic

Ranveer Singh shared this photo (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights

  • Ranveer Singh shared an interesting post on Tuesday
  • He transformed his photo into a Van Gogh painting
  • He added a quote by the Dutch painter in the caption
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Instagram is an interesting medley of his colourful persona. On Tuesday, the actor decided to transform one of his photos into a painting resembling 19th century Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's creations. Ranveer, who appears to have drawn inspiration from a particular self-portrait of Van Gogh, also borrowed the celebrated painter's words for the caption. "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed," he wrote as the country entered its fourth phase of lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile in the comments section, Richa Chadha dropped this ROFL remark: "Vincent Singh Goghi" while Huma Qureshi wrote: "Edge of insanity."

Take a look at Ranveer's post here:

Ranveer's photo particularly resembles this self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh:

Ranveer's transformation into a painting was preceded by a journey to the past, to his childhood days, when he was a huge fan of Hulk Hogan. This was Ranveer Singh's Monday morning throwback. "Throw it way back to when WWF was life," he wrote.

This is when Ranveer Singh posed as Joe Exotic of Netflix crime series Tiger King.

.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the work front, Ranveer Singh had completed both Kabir Khan directed '83 and Divyang Thakkar-helmed Jayeshbhai Jordaar before the lockdown was imposed. '83 was scheduled to release in April this year but has been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled hit screens on October 2. Ranveer's line-up of films also include Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht.

Comments
ranveer singhvincent van gogh

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com