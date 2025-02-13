Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Old Video Of Priyanka Chopra Schooling Podcaster On Fame and Family Resurfaces

Ranveer Allahbadia is in the headlines, for all the wrong reasons. Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show, a video from his previous interview with Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced on social media.

In a previous conversation, Priyanka Chopra shared her perspective on the significance of family, a clip from which is currently gaining traction. During the podcast, the two discussed a variety of topics, including personal values and life lessons.

In the now-viral clip, Ranveer asks Priyanka, "Do you still go for family functions and all that? Can you? Because of the fame angle." Priyanka seemed puzzled by his question and asked for clarification. Ranveer elaborated, saying, "You've reached this (gestures with arms) level of fame, I can't imagine you." To which Priyanka responded, "So? Are you saying I'm not going to dance at the baraat of my brother's wedding?"

When Ranveer casually replied "maybe," Priyanka immediately retorted, saying, "Maybe nahi bhai. Of course. My cousins, my brothers... Family is most important to me. My fame is a by-product of my job; it doesn't define me. My fame is not my job. It's very clear to me. I'm not famous for a living, I work for a living, and fame comes with it. That's something I can't control. It's thrust upon me."

The clip resurfaced amid backlash faced by Ranveer Allahbadia following controversial comments made during a recent India's Got Latent episode, which sparked outrage on social media. People condemned the influencer's remarks, and legal action was taken against Ranveer, Samay Raina, and others who appeared as judges on the show.

On February 12, comedian Samay Raina publicly addressed the controversy, stating that he had deleted all the videos from the show. He further expressed that the situation was overwhelming and difficult for him to manage.