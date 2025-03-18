Randeep Hooda Undergoes An Intense Transformation For <i>Jaat</i> With Sunny Deol

Jaat is an upcoming action thriller film, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film has Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing a striking transformation for Jaat. He will be essaying the role of Ranatunga, a ruthless gangster. The role demands him to gain muscle weight and work on his voice modulation. Randeep has immersed himself in bringing what seems like the most evil and menacing onscreen character of his filmography.

A source close to the production revealed, "Randeep is known for his methodical approach to every role he takes on, and Jaat is no different. From day one, he was committed to making Ranatunga a truly fearsome villain. He grew out his hair to give the character a raw look and worked on his physique to add a more intimidating presence. His attention to detail is unmatched, and he ensures that no aspect of his performance feels inauthentic. Whether it was Sarbjit, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, or now Jaat, Randeep never shies away from going the extra mile. His fans admire him for his ability to completely transform into the characters he plays, and with Ranatunga, they are going to see a version of Randeep that is darker, more menacing, and truly terrifying on screen."

Randeep Hooda is also currently busy filming his Hollywood project, the action-thriller Matchbox in Budapest. The film will be directed by Sam Hargrave and co-starring John Cena.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the biographical drama Swatantra Veer Savarkar, based on the life of Indian politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.