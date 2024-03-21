Randeep Hooda On Working With Alia Bhatt In Highway: 'She Used To Be Terrified Of Me'

Image was shared on X . (courtesy: theIunchbox)

Actor Randeep Hooda, who got married to Lin Laishram last year, opened up in a recent interview about his equations with his co-stars. Talking to Humans of Bombay, he revealed Alia Bhatt was "terrified" of him on the sets of Highway. He said, “I didn't speak to Alia for 20-25 days when we shot for Highway. She was this girl from Juhu who had not seen much of the world; she didn't have much exposure,” he said, adding, “So, to keep her fear of my character in place…she used to be terrified of me. I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn't come to sit next to me also. That's the effect we wanted in the movie.”

Just a few days ahead of the release of his directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda left the Internet buzzing by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the movie. The monochrome mirror selfie gives us a glimpse of the massive body transformation that Randeep underwent for his role. The actor plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film. The picture shows skinny Randeep Hooda, wearing oversized shorts. Sharing the photo, Randeep wrote, “Kaala Paani.” It seems that the picture was taken at the time when Randeep was shooting for the cellular jail (Kaala Paani) scene.

Earlier, in conversation with news agency ANI, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar revealed that Randeep Hooda lost 30 kgs for the film. While expressing admiration for the actor's dedication, Ranjit said, “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight. Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries.”

Randeep will soon be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he plays the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The biographical film directed by him also stars Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Rajesh Khera, Lokesh Mittal and Brajesh Jha. Mahesh Manjrekar was initially supposed to direct the film, but walked out due to creative differences.