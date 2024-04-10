Randeep Hooda On Losing Weight For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'I Absolutely Could Have Died'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: RandeepHooda)

Randeep Hooda, who's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is doing well at the box office, recently opened up about his weight loss journey which nearly killed him. In a new interview to Mid-Day, Randeep spoke about his major physical transformation. Drawing parallels between how he lost weight for Sarbjit and Savarkar biopic, Randeep said, “This time around, I was underweight for one-and-a-half years. When the previous producers shelved the movie, I had lost all my muscle mass. I recall passing out and tumbling off [my] horse. My calf was bent at a right angle to my thigh, which makes me realise how weak I may have been... that's what happens when you deprive yourself of food for a long time. I couldn't even walk.”

Randeep added, “I had to be losing a kilo a day for a certain number of days... It was very tough. I would often feel extremely weak, and would faint. It's a terrible thing for an actor to go through. But, I believe, looking the part is something every actor should do. It should be the [very least] one does. I had planned things out, but they didn't work out. So, the longer that [I had to adhere to the diet], the more frustrated I became. I had to suffer due to a lack of organisation, and had to do it twice over... I absolutely could have died. I was in such a bad state. I [will] try to contractually bind people, if I'm going to attempt something like that.”

Just a few days ahead of the release of his directorial debut, Randeep left the Internet buzzing by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the movie. The actor plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film. The picture shows skinny Randeep Hooda, wearing oversized shorts. Sharing the photo, Randeep wrote, “Kaala Paani.” It seems that the picture was taken at the time when Randeep was shooting for the cellular jail (Kaala Paani) scene.

Apart from Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande.