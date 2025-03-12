Randeep Hooda On His Darkest Role Yet In <i>Jaat</i>: "This Is The Most Evil Character I've Ever Played"

Jaat is an upcoming action-thriller film directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film has Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

Randeep Hooda is going to play the role of the antagonist in the film. It is being touted to be his most menacing character yet. The makers recently unveiled the first-look character poster of Randeep in the film, and it is indeed bone-chilling.

Randeep steps into the role of Ranatunga, a ruthless gangster who will go head-to-head with Sunny Deol in this high-octane action entertainer.

Speaking about his role, Randeep shared, "I've played dark and layered characters before, but Ranatunga is pure evil. He's violent, unhinged, and operates with a kind of brutality that even shocked me while performing it. Jaat is a film that dives into a world of raw, unapologetic crime, and my character sits at the centre of that storm. I think our director Gopichand Malineni was so very clear about how he envisioned this character and I completely took on what he has imagined for this role."

Randeep Hooda also has Matchbox in his lineup of films where he will be sharing screen space with John Cena.

Some of Randeep Hooda's most notable films include Highway, Sarbjit, Main Aur Charles, and Rang Rasiya which not only got him critical acclaim, but it also showcased his impressive acting prowess.

Randeep Hooda got married to Lin Laishram in 2023. The ceremony took place in Manipur, in the traditional way. The internet was abuzz with how beautiful the couple looked.