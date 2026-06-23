Ranbir Kapoor Wears "My Wife's An <i>Alpha</i>" T-Shirt For Alia Bhatt, Fans Call Him 'Ultimate Supportive Husband'

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated spy thriller, Alpha. The film is set to hit theatres on July 3, and ahead of that, the actress has been busy with promotional activities. Now, Alia's doting husband, Ranbir Kapoor, was seen making a sweet gesture for her. The actor was spotted wearing a customised Alpha-themed T-shirt.

Details

On June 22, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi as he arrived at a building. When photographers attempted to follow him inside, the actor requested them to remain at the gate and not enter the premises. However, cameras did capture his outfit from a distance.

Ranbir wore a black T-shirt with the words "My Wife's An Alpha" printed on it, seemingly referring to Alia Bhatt's upcoming film. He kept his look casual, pairing the T-shirt with black track pants, a cap, and sunglasses. Watch the viral video here:

His video went viral on social media, with several users praising the sweet gesture. One wrote, "Omgggg, Ranbir, the person you are," while another commented, "His wife is Alpha, and he's making sure the whole world knows it." Other comments read, "The ultimate supportive husband move. They are just too cute together!," "Alia's biggest cheerleader," "Alia's biggest fan", "Alia's biggest supporter," and "supportive hubby," among others.

About Alpha

The trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer was released a few days ago. It offers a glimpse into the film's storyline. Bobby Deol's character refers to Alia's character as Sita, a name given to her by her mother, Janaki. Through Sita's voiceover, the narrative reimagines the tale of a princess who chooses to fight back and rewrite her destiny instead of waiting to be rescued.

Sharvari enters as a woman whom Sita initially finds difficult to trust. However, the two eventually join forces and embark on a dangerous mission against a formidable enemy.

The film also features Anil Kapoor in a major role, while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.



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