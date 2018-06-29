Ranbir Kapoor On Transforming Into Sanju: 'Would Call Sanjay Dutt In The Middle Of The Night'

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor, who had previously described his experience of portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt onscreen as both "terrifying and exciting at the same time" in a Twitter chat, shared more from his Sanju diaries in an interview with mid-day. Ranbir said while assistance was readily available to help him prep for the role, it was his own prerogative to hit the right chords and pick up Mr Dutt's mannerisms for the film. But for him, no guidance was better than from the man himself and hence, he made several midnight calls to Sanjay Dutt when he was filming the biopic.



"It was my job as an actor to understand how this guy walks, how he talks. I would call Sanjay sir in the middle of the night, before the shoot, and ask him what he went through during a particular incident in his life. I would give my own interpretation to the script, but to hear it from the man himself is different," mid-day quoted Ranbir Kapoor as saying.



Ranbir categorically wanted to avoid doing what would be regarded as mimicry of Sanjay Dutt and this is what he told mid-day. "A lot of people copy Sanjay sir and his style. So, my job became even harder because I didn't want to look like a caricature." Ranbir even met comedian Sanket Bhosale, who is known for his brilliant comedy acts as Sanjay Dutt "but in that very meeting, I realised this is not the path I want to take," Ranbir told mid-day. For those who have't watched the movie yet, here's a glimpse of how well Ranbir has transformed into Sanju.







