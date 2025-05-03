WAVES 2025: Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i> To Be "Localised" In Multiple Languages For Character Authenticity

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranbir Kapoor's "Ramayana" film will release in 2026 and 2027. Producer Namit Malhotra plans to localize the film in multiple languages. The goal is to ensure authentic performances without subtitles or dubbing.

Another day, another update on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, will be released in two parts — in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Now, producer Namit Malhotra has revealed that the makers plan to “localise” the film in multiple languages to preserve the authenticity of the characters.

Speaking at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, Namit said, "The way we want to go about it is to really make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localize the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese in Japan."

Namit Malhotra said that with the help of technology, turning big ideas into reality is totally possible. He shared that their main goal is to tell compelling stories while staying true to the characters and keeping things as real as possible. At the same time, he stressed the importance of making movies in a way that global audiences do not feel uncomfortable or disconnected.

Namit Malhotra also made an interesting point — how it's mostly American films that get a worldwide release, while movies from countries like Spain or Japan rarely get the same kind of reach. According to him, the biggest hurdle is language. But he firmly believes that if the content is powerful enough, it can overcome that barrier.

The producer also admitted that reaching a wider audience isn't easy. Not many South Indian films click in the North, and it's the same the other way around. So, connecting across different regions and languages remains a major challenge.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash takes on the role of the villainous Ravana. Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol and Indira Krishna are also part of the project.

