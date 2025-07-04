<i>Ramayana: Part I</i> Music Duo AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer Break The Internet With An Iconic Selfie

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana: Part I's first glimpse was unveiled yesterday. Other than the stellar VFX effects that were applauded by the Internet, fans couldn't keep calm as the magnum opus will witness music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmerman join forces for the film. Later in the evening, AR Rahman posted a selfie with Hans Zimmerman that broke the Internet.

Led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the first look generated a strong buzz online. Sunny Deol will be playing the role of Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

What's Happening

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana: Part I left the audience impressed yesterday.

Fans couldn't keep calm as global music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmerman are collaborating for Ramayana: Part I's music album.

AR Rahman soon delighted fans with his iconic selfie featuring Hans Zimmerman, where the caption read, "With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie (sic)."

The post went viral in no time, and fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration.

How The Internet Reacted

Actor Lauren Gottlieb commented on the post, saying, "Iconic", while singer Armaan Malik mentioned, "Legends."

Another fan added, "Two titans cooking up something colossal. Waiting for the blast now! Excited, max, sir! (sic)."

While someone else wrote, "Frame of the decade (sic)," while one fan simply put, "ARR x HZ. The frame everyone will remember (sic)."

About Ramayana: Part I First Glimpse

As the teaser of Ramayana: Part I begins, the three gods of Hinduism - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and their integral role in mythology, are introduced to the audience. It then moves on to the narrative of the epic war between Ram and Ravana, and defines it as the "war to end all wars."

A brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram shooting an arrow, and the intense look of Yash as the vile Ravana is seen towards the end of the teaser. Just revealing enough to get the curiosity of the audience to peak.

In A Nutshell

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmerman will be working together on Nitesh Tiwari's mega movie Ramayana: Part I. Fans are excited to witness the music icons come together to create music for one of the most anticipated films to date.