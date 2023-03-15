Ram Charan's Reaction To Meeting Hollywood Stars At The Oscar After Party

Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Superstar Ram Charan is on cloud nine and he has every reason to be. In addition to being the talk of the (global) town thanks to his performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, the film went on to win the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category over the weekend. Following the event, a jubilant Ram Charan was seen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife Upasana Kamineni and the team of RRR. At the event, during an interaction with ABC's The Red Carpet, Ram Charan was asked who is a big celebrity he is likely to run into and be starstruck at the party. Humble as ever, Ram Charan said, “I would be lying if I say a name or two because I grew up watching everybody and everybody inspired me and I'll have a list right after I get out on who I got starstruck watching.”

Following the historic Oscar win, Ram Charan shared his reaction and said, “Congratulations to everyone on the RRR team including our director SS Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world.”

Ram Charan also addressed the worldwide popularity of the song. “Naatu Naatu has become a global phenomenon and proof that a great story, as well as a great song, can transcend language and borders. This song is no longer our song. Naatu Naatu belongs to the public and the people of every age and culture who have embraced it.” He also congratulated the team of The Elephant Whisperers for their Oscar win. “I would also like to congratulate Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for their big win for The Elephant Whisperers. It's a great moment for India today.”

In a separate statement, Ram Charan said: "RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravaani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion.”

He also had a special message for his co-stars Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Ram Charan added, “To my co-star, Tarak -- Thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician, and filmgoer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!”

At the 95th Academy Awards, RRR made history by winning the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, the first Indian song to receive this prestigious honour. The film also became the first Indian movie to achieve this remarkable feat.