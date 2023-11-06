Ram Charan-Upasana And Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar Pictured Together At A Diwali Party

Image shared by Namrata Shirodkar. (Courtesy: namratashirodkar)

South stars Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan partied together in the presence of their respective spouses Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Konidela on Sunday evening at a Diwali party hosted by their friend. On Sunday evening, entrepeneur Sudha Reddy hosted a Diwali party for her friends and family. The party was attended by some of the biggest names in regional cinema including Mahesh Babu and RRR star Ram Charan. A day after the festive night, Namrata Shirodkar took it upon herself to treat her Instagram fans to some inside pictures from the event. In the number of pictures shared, we see the Vaastav actress pose with her friends and husband. Our favourite frame is ofcourse the one featuring RRR star Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana. In the picture, Upasana Konidela can also be seen holding her pet dog Rhyme in her arms.

Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote, "Welcoming the Diwali season with amazing people and our exceptional hosts, #KrishnaReddy and @sudhareddy.official. No one could've done it better than you Sudha! What a fabulous evening! Thank you for having us over."

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa left a sweet comment below the post as she wrote, "Looking absolutely stunning my chin love you so so so much."

This is the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has just dropped a new set of family pictures clicked during Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities.

The opening frame was clicked on their wedding day and it shows the newlyweds posing with Upasana, Ram Charan, Varun's parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela, Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva, Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy. Phew! The next pic was clicked during Varun and Lavanya's cocktail party where they posed with Upasana, Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej. In one of the pictures, Upasana and Sneha can be seen dropping a peck on Lavanya's cheeks.

Alongside the images,Upasana shared a note, welcoming Lavanya into the family. She wrote, “La mia bella famiglia [My beautiful family.] Most fun times, best memories. Congratulations and Thank you Varun [Tej] and Lavanya [Tripathi] for this awesome experience. Welcome to the family Lavanya Tripathi. We LaV you.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.