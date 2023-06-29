Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar And Others On Oscars' Academy List Of 398 New Members

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

This is not a drill. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam are among the new list of invitees to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Karan Johar is listed as one of the members in the producers category. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who won for RRR song Naatu Naatu, have also received invitations from the Academy. Filmmaker Shaunak Sen, whose documentary All That Breathes was nominated at this year's Academy Awards, is also one of the members. In the cinematographer category, KK Senthil Kumar, who worked on SS Rajamouli's RRR, is also among one of the members.

Per the Academy, the criterion for the membership selection is based on "professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity."

"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The list of invitees also includes other prominent names including Austin Butler, Stephanie Hsu, Taylor Swift. See the full list here.

Coming back to the global hit RRR, it ruled the international award season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year,RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. It also won 4 big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including one for the Oscar winning Naatu Naatu.