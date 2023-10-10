Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday Wish From Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani: 'More Than Just My Companion'

Jackky shared the picture. (Courtesy: JackkyBhagnani)

Rakul Preet Singh, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today, received a romantic wish from boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, dinner dates, red carpet walks as well as on stage performances. Producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote a special note for his girlfriend. It read, "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary!" Replying to the post, Rakul wrote, "Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!!thankyouuuuu my" and dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look a the post here:

Rakul Preet Singh also received pleasant surprises from fans. They arranged cake cutting ceremony for her. Rakul turned up in an orange bodycon dress. She met fans and celebrated the day with them. She also clicked pictures with fans and media. Take a look at the pictures here:

About making her relationship public with Jackky, Rakul said to Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.