Rakul Preet Singh Is Flying Through Yoga Class. Pic Here

Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo

"Let your spirit fly high" - is Rakul Preet Singh's mood for today. The 30-year-old actress often shares snippets of her yoga sessions on Instagram, which almost always come with a motivating caption. In her latest post, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen doing aerial yoga, which adds more meaning to her caption. "Fly fit," Rakul Preet Singh added in her caption. Rakul, who has over 17.3 million followers on Instagram, was showered with the red heart emojis on her post. Rakul looks cute as a button in the latest glimpse of her yoga session - her yoga glow is indeed hard to miss. The smile on her face says it all about Rakul Preet Singh's love for yoga.

Yoga is not the only form of work out in Rakul Preet Singh's routine. Here's when she dropped her complete work out routine and set Instagram on fire: "Work out because you love your body, not because you hate it."

Rakul Preet Singh is also into kick-boxing and here's proof:

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for films such as Marjaavaan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Yaariyan, Manmadhudu 2, among others. She will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in upcoming movie Doctor G.