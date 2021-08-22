Raksha Bandhan 2021: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon And Others Share Priceless Throwback Pics

Anushka Sharma with brother Karnesh. (courtesy kans26)

Highlights Anushka-Karnesh's throwback photos are pure gold

Navya Nanda shared a blast from the past which is adorable

Kriti posted a video of throwbacks with sister Nupur

It's Raksha Bandhan today and Bollywood celebrities have bombarded social media with throwback pictures and heart felt messages for their respective siblings. On this special occasion, we have handpicked a few of our favourite throwback moments shared by Bollywood actors - from Anushka Sharma and Karnesh's childhood memories to Kriti Sanon's super cute video for sister Nupur. The list also has Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda's goofy albeit adorable childhood picture. These pictures of Bollywood celebrities reminiscing over old days with their siblings are pure gold.

Anushka Sharma shared this adorable picture with brother Karnesh and she wrote: "The unbreakable bond." Karnesh too shared super cute pictures with his sister, with whom he runs the production house Clean Slate Filmz. He wrote: "Only love. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

See their posts here:

Kriti Sanon, sharing this super cute video on Instagram, wrote for sister Nupur: "From being my favorite toy, to my baby sister to now being my bestest friend... Nupur Sanon you are "My Person" and I love you beyond what words can describe! I'll be your shield, you be my sword! Happy Rakhi."

"I'll always be your shoulder to nap on. Happy Rakhi," wrote Navya Nanda in her wish for brother Agastya.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote this: "Rakhi is just an occasion to treasure moments and relationships.... Brother...Bhabi... sister. And make the bond special."

Rahul Bose wrote this: "Hysterically funny, ridiculously emotionally intelligent, totally fearless, loyalty so fierce it makes wasabi taste like jam. Is it any wonder that of the people who know both of us, I am still referred to as Anu Bose's brother. #badgeofhonour."

Which celeb's Raksha Bandhan greeting did you like the most? Tell us using the comments section below.