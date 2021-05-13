Rakesh Roshan, India's Best Dancer? This Has To Twitter's Weirdest Trend

Rakesh Roshan and son Hrithik dancing at Umang 2015 (Image Credit: AFP)

Rakesh Roshan has directed many iconic Bollywood films such as Karan Arjun, Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish and one expects him to be in the news or to trend on Twitter for that very reason, right? But how'd you react if you found that senior Roshan was trending on the microblogging site for his dance skills? Yes, you read that right. It isn't Hrithik this time, but his father whose dance moves have taken the Internet by storm. So how did this all happen? Turns out, on Twitter spaces, a platform where people from across the globe can join and discuss anything they wish to, one of the speakers in one such discussion said Rakesh Roshan was the best dancer in India in the 1980s. And that triggered a meme-fest.

Another Twitter user shed light on what led to Rakesh Roshan's name trending on the microblogging site. The user said that on one of the spaces, where a group of people were discussing Telugu cinema, an NTR fan didn't accept that South superstar Chiranjeevi was the best dancer in the country back in the 1980-90s and instead suggested it was Rakesh Roshan at the number one spot.

In one of the Telugu cinema spaces, an N-fan ( @NTR_Warrior ) (NTR, Balakrishna, TDP etc.) didn't accept that Chiranjeevi was the best dancer of India in the 80s and 90s he said Rakesh Roshan was no. 1 dancer during that time. — Thor ⚡ (@Thor__007) May 13, 2021

While many can be seen reacting with laughter emojis, little did anyone know that it would start trending the next morning. Fans, especially from down South, shared memes, videos and photographs featuring Hrithik Roshan and had a good laugh.

A user said that when she saw senior Roshan's name trending on Twitter, she thought there was something serious. "But my bad, I got to know that he is the best dancer."

When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.

The First thought came into my Mind was - " may b there is some Serious happened "

But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer ????Lol ???? — Sakshi Bhardwaj (@sdsbhardwaj) May 13, 2021

Many also shared a video in which the father-son duo can be seen dancing to the hit number Aye Mere Dil Tu from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Hrithik made his debut in this movie, which was directed by his father.

Another user said: "Rakesh Roshan is Indian Michael Jackson."

Rakesh Roshan is Indian Michael Jackson???????????? pic.twitter.com/e5LknYcabZ — సర్లే నువ్వెల్లు???????????? (@Gnanipawan) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile Rakesh Roshan** pic.twitter.com/zSuaTwnEcE — Believer!! Living On a Pale Blue DOT???? (@Human8632) May 13, 2021

*Rakesh Roshan Trending as a Dancer*

*Le Hrithik Roshan : pic.twitter.com/HAL16MlfL4 — classyboyamit (@classyboyamit) May 13, 2021

Rakesh Roshan watching Twitter trend: pic.twitter.com/aRTiatG8m9 — Deepak Karamungikar (@doublemasaala) May 12, 2021

Rakesh Roshan Sir Nailing them moves! Enough to give tough competition to anyone!???????? pic.twitter.com/lFmFAp3Ibr — Rupali/#MaskUp/Check Profile 4 COVID Food Relief (@KrazyGal92) May 13, 2021

Rakesh Roshan trending as a dancer



He be like :- pic.twitter.com/PlZynkGwdu — The Angry Hindu (@TheAngryHindu1) May 12, 2021

Even though it's been hours since Rakesh Roshan's name started trending on Twitter for his dance moves, the veteran actor-director is yet to respond. Wouldn't it be great if Rakesh Roshan, too, reacted? Well, who knows; he might. In the meantime, why don't you share who according to you was the best dancer in the 1980s and 90s? Tell us in the comments.