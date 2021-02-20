Rajkummar Rao's Birthday Wish For Patralekhaa: 'Thank You For Being My Strength'

Rajkummar Rao shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao )

Highlights Patralekhaa turned 31 on Saturday

Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up post for her on social media

"Mere muskuraane ki wajah tum ho," he wrote for the actress

On actress Patralekhaa's 31st birthday, the sweetest wish came from her boyfriend, actor Rajkummar Rao. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar have been together for many years. To wish the actress, Rajkummar shared a photo of her and wrote: "Happy birthday, my love. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, you inspire me every day. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them" and added a line from the track Muskurane from their film CityLights: "Mere muskuraane ki wajah tum ho."

See Rajkummar Rao's post here:

Just a few days ago, on Valentine's Day, the couple wished each other on social media with adorable posts. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy. Mere hisse ki saari khushiyaa bhi tumhe mil jaaye," read the caption on Rajkummar's post. Check them out here:

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakthrough role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che!. Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta and Aligarh. He was awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actor for his role in Shahid. Rajkummar was last seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger. He has Roohi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, lined up.

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in CityLights. She has also starred in Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu.