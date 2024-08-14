Rajkummar Rao Recalls Buying "Desi Ghee" With First Salary Of Rs 300

Rajkummar Rao took in a recent chat opened up about his first salary. On the latest episode of Aapka Apna Zakir, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were asked about their first salaries. Shraddha Kapoor, who was quick to reply, said, “My parents sent me to America with lots of love. But, because they wanted to keep me grounded, they kept me on a budget with very limited pocket money. However, they said if I wanted more money, I could earn it myself. My dad asked me to get a job there, so I applied for it at a coffee shop. I bagged the job. My first cheque was $40 dollars.” She then guiltily said, “I spent it on food.” Rajkummar Rao said, “I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a 7-year-old girl at her house. I used to get Rs 300 for training her. The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of Rs 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days.”

He further added, “I used my first salary to buy groceries. And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Srikanth and Mr and Mrs Mahi, both of which released in May. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Both Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao will now be seen in Stree 2. The film is scheduled for an Independence Day release with its first show premiering on the night of August 14.