Rajkumar Santoshi Hospitalised. Says, 'I'm Fine And Have No Heart Ailment'

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who was hospitalized on Wednesday, told news agency IANS that contrary to the reports, he does not have a heart-related ailment. "I am well and have no heart ailment. I had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check-up. Thank you for your concern. I value it," Santoshi said in a statement. Rajkumar Santoshi's spokesperson also told IANS that thedirector will be under observation till Saturday morning. "He is there for routine tests," his spokesperson said.Thedirector was hospitalized when almost the entire Bollywood was attending actress Sridevi's condolence meet and funeral.Rajkumar Santoshi has directed several critically acclaimed films such asand, which also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He has also made films likeand Rajkumar Santoshi's next film is Battle of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda . The film, as the title suggests, is based on 1897's Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen. Karan Johar is also making a film on the same subject with Akshay Kumar in lead role . The film is calledand it also features Parineeti Chopra.(With inputs from IANS)