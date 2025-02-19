Raj & DK React To Financial Fraud Reports On <i>Gulkanda Tales</i>, <i>Rakt Brahmand</i> Sets

The reports around the financial fraud controversy surrounding Raj & DK, emerged yesterday, as Bollywood Hungama reported that Amazon Prime Video had shelved the director duo's upcoming project titled Gulkanda Tales.

Peeping Moon soon after reported that the executive producer of Raj & DK's other upcoming project Rakt Brahmand, was also being charged with theft on set. An alleged amount of Rs 2-3 crore, has been reportedly stolen from set.

Earlier today, Raj & DK shared a series of images in an Instagram carousel, along with a long caption accompanying it, where they addressed "putting their heads down", when they are being thrown under the bus.

The caption read, "Every now and then something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. For us, that choice of reaction has always been clear—to just put our heads down and continue doing what we have been doing. Work harder. Do better. It is also a reminder to take stock of where we are at. While we are in the midst of production on our most ambitious show yet, and fresh from completing season 3 of The Family Man, and a few more films and shows in development—we took a quick moment to contemplate, and realized we are exactly where we want to be. Creating stories one after another, the way we want to, with the people we love to work with, and working round the clock and round the year."

They further added, "Shit will keep happening, someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to. The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That's been the promise. We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this! Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix and Gulkanda Tales and The Family Man 3 on Prime."

Gulkanda Tales is a period sex comedy, which has Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. Whereas Rakt Brahmand is a fantasy action series with Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.



