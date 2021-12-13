Raj Babbar Remembers His Late Wife Smita Patil In An Emotional Post; Calls Her 'Noble Soul'

Raj Babbar shared this image (Image courtesy: rajbabbarmp)

Raj Babbar honours his late wife, Smita Patil on her 35th death anniversary on Monday. Sharing on Instagram, Raj Babbar posted an old picture of his wife Smita Patil. In the photo, Smita Patil could be seen in a purple saree with a golden design accessorized with traditional jewellery. The late actress could be seen in tied hair as she smiled at the photograph. Sharing the picture, Raj Babbar wrote: "Smita was a noble soul - something which reflected so vividly in her craft. She had a captivating presence but what stood out was her sensitive self. In the short span she had, she touched so many lives and always left an indelible impression. Fondly remembering her today."

On her birth anniversary this year, Raj had posted another photo of her and wrote: "She was exceptional. Her soulful portrayals were a class and her connect to the masses so pristine - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. Your presence had a glitter. Your influence lifetime."

Raj Babbar was previously married to theatre personality Nadira Zaheer but later dated late Smita Patil. Raj Babbar and Nadira have two children, daughter Juhi and son Aarya. Raj Babbar and Smita also has a son Prateik Babbar. At the age of 31, Smita died from complications during childbirth after delivering their son, Prateik.

Smita Patil began her career as a television news presenter. In Bollywood, she made her debut with Mere Saath Chal in 1974 and has appeared in several films. She was also a two-time National Award winner. On the work front, the late actress featured in many films like Manthan, Arth, Bazaar, Bhumika, Gaman, Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya and Mandi among many others.