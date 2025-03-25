<i>Raid 2</i>: Riteish Deshmukh Shines As The Antagonist In First-Look Poster Of Ajay Devgn's Film

Riteish Deshmukh's latest Instagram post is grabbing all the attention. The actor has unveiled his first-look poster from Raid 2.

The Rajkumar Gupta directorial, headlined by Ajay Devgn, features Riteish as the antagonist. He steps into the role of a politician named Dada Bhai.

In the striking poster, Riteish Deshmukh stands tall with his fist raised in the air. Riteish, dressed in a kurta-pajama and a Nehru jacket, carries a rugged bearded look that adds to his intense persona. The fire in his eyes is unmissable.

In the background, a massive crowd can be seen rallying behind him. Many of them are waving flags of the “Gareeb Jan Party.”

In his caption, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Kanoon ka mohtaj nahi, kanoon ka malik hai Dada Bhai! #Raid2 knocking in cinemas near you from 1st May.”

Reacting to the post, Riteish's brother-in-law, Nigel D'Souza wrote, “All the best Daaji.”

Actor Kapil Honrao commented, “Awesome look sir .. it's going crazy.”

Actor Navdeep Tomar said, “Zabardast lag rahe ho bhaiyaaaa.”

Actor Raja Bherwani posted, “Mindblowing, Ritzzzz...all the best.”

On Monday, the makers of Raid 2 dropped the first-look poster of Ajay Devgn, and it was pure fire.

In the intense poster, Ajay, reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, stood amidst towering stacks of files. His sharp gaze and unwavering stance hint at another power-packed performance.

"Naya shehar. Nayi file. Aur Amay Patnaik ki ek nayi raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on May 1, 2025," read the text attached to the post.

Take a look:

Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid. The first instalment was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and received widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz in key roles.

Coming back to Raid 2, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor will also be seen in the film. The project will be released on May 1, 2025 in theatres.