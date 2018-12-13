Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Post Dreamy Pics From Their Mehendi Ceremony

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio at their mehendi ceremony. (Image courtesy: nataliediluccio)

Just a day after her wedding to TV presenter Raghu Ram, singer Natalie Di Luccio shared stunning pictures from the mehendi ceremony on her Instagram profile and titled the album 'Mehendi wala love.' She added the hashtags "#TuKaregiShaadi" and "#NatRag." In the pictures, Natalie can be seen dressed in a black bralet top, which she paired with a printed skirt. She accessorised her look with a floral choker. Raghu, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white t-shirt along with pink three fourths and a matching jacket in the pictures. We bet the pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony will make you go green with envy.

Raghu and Natalie got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony on Wednesday. The couple had an intimate beach wedding, which was attended by the bride and groom's family members and close friends, including VJ Rannvijay Singha. Raghu and Natalie shared pictures from their dreamy wedding on their respective Instagram profiles on Wednesday.

Rannvijay Singha also shared a picture of himself with the happy couple and wrote: "Mr and Mrs." He accompanied the post with hashtags lie "#natrag" and "#bhaikishaadi."

Raghu and Natalie met in 2017 and the couple got engaged in Natalie's hometown Toronto in August this year. A few months ago, Natalie posted a loved-up picture of herself with Raghu, from the time when Raghu proposed to her in South Africa. "That time he went down on his knee. I said yes," she wrote.

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple got divorced in January this year.

Raghu Ram has featured in Bollywood films like Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi. However, he is best-known for the reality show Roadies.