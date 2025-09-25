Raghav Juyal And Sanjana Ganesan's <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Message For Jasprit Bumrah Has An Emraan Hashmi Connection

Raghav Juyal's iconic line from Aryan Khan's Netflix debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has made its way off the screen and onto the cricket field, with a little help from Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

What's Happening

During the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Bangladesh, Raghav Juyal, who has been receiving wide praise for his performance in the show, repeated his cheeky dialogue before asking Sanjana Ganesan, who was conducting an on-ground interview, to say it too.

With a smile, she obliged, "Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side)."

Raghav Juyal made Sanjana Ganesan say 'aakhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf'. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QMmkzAq9e1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2025

Background

The line is originally from Raghav Juyal's character in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he played the best friend of Aasman (Lakshya). A scene in which he sang Emraan Hashmi's cult hit Kaho Na Kaho in both Arabic and Hindi went viral soon after the show's release, with audiences calling it one of the standout moments.

In an interview with News18, Juyal spoke about how that sequence came together.

"Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe. Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein! Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene - bahut hee dil se kiya maine... Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega," he said.

Juyal also praised his camaraderie with director-actor Aryan Khan.

He said, "Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khurafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai."

