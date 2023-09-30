Raghav Chadha's Reaction To Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Gift: 'Thank You Mrs Chadha'

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: raghavchadha88)

Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him. On Friday, Parineeti shared snippets from their wedding and dedicated the song to her husband. Reacting to the adorable video, Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed... Your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life...Our life...Thank you Mrs Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side." The video begins with Parineeti hiding from the baaraat. "Oh my god, it's happening," she screams with happiness. The video also features her bridal entry, and the jaimala ceremony.

See Raghav Chadha's thank you note here:

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words ... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive. Composer - Gaurav Dutta. Lyrics - Gaurav Dutta, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur. Produced by - Nabeel and Sunny M.R and of course thank youuu to my entire team who made this day extra special." In the comments section, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote, "Dudeeeeee. Okay emotional max. Parineeti Chopra you look cute-ish. Raghav Chadha handsome af." Manish Malhotra, who designed Parineeti's bridal outfit, dropped heart emojis. "Sooooo beautiful," read Neha Dhupia's comment.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Monday morning and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also hosted a reception for them there.