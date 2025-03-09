Radhika Apte's Fam-Jam With Husband Benedict Taylor And Their Baby Girl

Radhika Apte's Women's Day post is pure family goals. The actress shared a heartwarming snap featuring herself, her husband Benedict Taylor and their adorable daughter.

In the picture, the British violinist is seen clicking a selfie while Radhika rests her head on his shoulder. Their little one is snugly nestled in a baby sling on her father. Though her face is not visible, the sight of the tiny munchkin is enough to melt hearts.

PS: Do not miss the picturesque backdrop filled with lush greenery and a beautiful sunset.

“Happy women's day to us all,” read the text attached to the post.

The comments section of the post was flooded with love from Radhika Apte's fans and industry colleagues. Tisca Chopra dropped a hug emoji and a red heart.

Actor Suvrat Joshi dropped a bunch of red hearts. Actress Aanand Priya also added a few hearts. Many others followed suit.

Radhika Apte's Instagram is all about sweet family moments. Last month, Benedict Taylor celebrated his first birthday as a dad, and Radhika made sure to mark the occasion with an adorable post.

The actress shared a super cute picture of their little daughter giving Benedict a tiny fist bump – pure love in a frame.

In her caption, Radhika Apte wrote, "Happy birthday to the man with the big hand. We love you and we are very lucky to have you."

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor welcomed their little bundle of joy in December last year. The actress gave fans a glimpse of her new life as a mom by sharing a candid picture of herself breastfeeding the baby. With a laptop open in front of her, the snapshot perfectly captured the beautiful chaos of balancing work and motherhood.

The side note read, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast.”

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor got married in 2012.

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Sister Midnight. The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.