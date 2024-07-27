<i>Raayan</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: A Good Start For Dhanush's Film

Dhanush's new film Raayan made a decent collection at the box office on its opening day. On Day 1, the action-drama movie minted Rs 12.5 crore across all languages, according to a Sacnilk report. Out of this, ₹11 crore was collected from Tamil screenings and ₹1.5 crore from Telugu ticket sales. Raayan features Dhanush in the role of Kathavaraayan Raayan, a man from North Chennai who sets out on a journey to avenge an attack on his family. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also talked about how Raayan opened to a “thunderous response.” In an post on X (formerlyTwitter), he wrote, "DHANUSH'S 'RAAYAN' OPENS TO THUNDEROUS RESPONSE... #Tamil film #Raayan - directed by actor #Dhanush, who also headlines the project - has opened to packed houses. The cinema industry - starved for quality content and strong audience turnout - is placing high hopes on this #Dhanush directorial."

He added, "The advance bookings for #Dhanush's landmark 50th film are superb, proving that well begun is half done... Now, all eyes are on the audience feedback and, of course, the #Boxoffice results. #D50."

A day before Raayan's release, executive producer Aditi Ravindranath gave a shout-out to the movie. She shared a note on X that read, "Wishing Dhanush & team #Raayan the very best. Congrats on an amazing journey of 50 films D #D50 being #DD2 makes it all the more special. Looking forward to watching #Raayan in theatres tomorrow." Responding to the post, Dhanush wrote, "Thank you Aditi."

Raayan is Dhanush's second directorial project after the 2017 film Pa Paandi and his 50th film. Raayan has been backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.