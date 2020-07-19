Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Director Rajat Mukherjee Dies. Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha And Others Tweet Tributes

A file photo of Rajat Mukherjee. (Image courtesy: cine_rocks )

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, who was known for directing films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, died due to health complications in Jaipur on Sunday. After his death, members of film fraternity, including actor Manoj Bajpayee, director Anubhav Sinha and filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tributes to him on Twitter. Manoj, who worked with Rajat in the 2002 film Road, wrote: "My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness! Rest in peace, Rajat! Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Khush reh jaha bhi reh."

Anubhav Sinha mourned the death of the director with these words: "Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate."

Hansal Mehta, who has directed films like Aligarh (starring Manoj Bajpayee) and Shahid, remembered the precious moments he shared with Rajat Mukherjee in the past. He tweeted: "Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee, director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend."

Rajat Mukherjee directed Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav in 2001's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He also directed the 2004 film Love In Nepal, which starred singer Sonu Nigam, Rajpal Yadav and Flora Saini.