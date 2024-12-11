<i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Set To Enter Rs 1000 Crore Club

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is making all the right noises. The film, directed by Sukumar, is rewriting box office records and how. On day 6, Pushpa 2 minted ₹52.50 crore across all languages at the Indian box office. With this, the total collection stands at ₹645.95 crore, reported Sacnilk. The action entertainer saw an “overall 38.76% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday,” the report added. At the worldwide box office, the film “nears ₹950 crore gross,” the report added.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared a post to celebrate Pushpa 2: The Rule's box office run. He said that the film is on a “record-smashing spree.” Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, “PUSHPA 2' ON A RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... 300 CR DONE - TARGETS 425 CR IN *WEEK 1*.... #Pushpa2 is rewriting #Boxoffice history... Having crossed the ₹ 300 cr milestone, it's now eyeing a ₹ 425 cr total in its *extended* Week 1. Despite an extraordinary run over the *extended* weekend, #Pushpa2 has stormed into the weekdays with a bang... The Monday numbers are nothing short of phenomenal. At this pace, #Pushpa2 is on track to become the fastest film to cross the ₹ 400 cr milestone. #Pushpa2 [Week 1] Thu 72 cr, Fri 59 cr, Sat 74 cr, Sun 86 cr, Mon 48 cr. Total: ₹ 339 cr.#India biz | #Hindi version | Nett BOC.”

Despite an extraordinary run over the *extended*… pic.twitter.com/g6U398IJ8v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2024

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “The first couple of hours of the 200-minute movie lurches from one flashpoint to another. Each brings out the import and scope of Pushpa's jhukega nahi rhetoric. His battle with IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Faasil, who, unlike in Pushpa: The Rise, makes an appearance right at the outset here) hurtles towards what appears to be a culmination until the film throws up a surprise in its dying minutes.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. The film was bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.