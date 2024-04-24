Pushpa 2 First Single Promo: Allu Arjun's Song Pushpa Pushpa Gets A Release Date

Allu Arjun shared this image. (Image courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Attention Allu Arjun fans, the makers of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule have an update for you. On Wednesday, the makers of the highly-anticipated film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, teased fans with the promo of the first single of the film titled Pushpa Pushpa. Alongside the promo, featuring glimpses of Pushpa AKA Allu Arjun, the makers also dropped the release date of the full song. The promo was also shared by the film's lead Allu Arjun. Sharing the promo, he wrote, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle “Pushpa Pushpa” will be out on May 1st at 11:07 AM."

Take a look at the post below:

The first glimpse of the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was released earlier this month on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday. The teaser, spanning a few seconds, featured the Jaathara sequence from the film, which is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana. Besides the background music and grandeur of the scene, what made it even better was Allu Arjun's swag. Don't miss his iconic shoulder shrug at the end.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The teaser was also shared by the birthday boy along with a sweet message that read, "I thank every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you."

Take a look at his post below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.