Diljit Dosanjh's <i> Punjab 95</i> Release Delayed

Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated biopic, Punjab 95 is not releasing in India on February 7.

Based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995, the film's release date has been pushed back.

Diljit shared a note on his Instagram stories.

It read, "We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control."

The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, tells the story of Khalra, who was known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.

Meanwhile, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2.

The film stars Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war and introducing audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with Anurag Singh taking the reins as director. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh had a blockbuster 2024 with his Dil-Luminati tour across India making headlines.

The actor-singer met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1. They discussed a range of topics, from the vastness of India and its vibrancy to music and the benefits of yoga.