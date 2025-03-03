Prosenjit, Ritwik Bhowmik's <i>Khakee: The Bengal Chapter</i> To Release On Netflix On This Date

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will be released on March 20, 2025. It is the second instalment of the beloved 2022 Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the gritty cop series is led by Bengali superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet Madnani.

Neeraj Pandey is the showrunner, while the project is bankrolled by Shital Bhatia under the banner Friday Storytellers.

On Monday (February 3), Netflix announced Khakee: The Bengal Chapter's release date on Instagram.

In the video, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet Madnani can be seen having a friendly banter. They affectionately call each other by their nicknames Bumba-da (Prosenjit) and Boss (Jeet).

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter marks Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet Madnani's first collaboration.

Jeet Madnani shared his heartwarming experience of working on the project.

He said, “For years, people have been asking, 'Boss aur Bumba Da ek saath kab aa rahein hain?' (When are Boss and Bumba Da coming together?) Well, here we are! What makes it even more special is that this marks my debut on Netflix. I'm proud to be part of a project that showcases such authentic and nuanced storytelling to a global audience.”

The actor added, “Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew was rewarding, and the action scenes were intense and I enjoyed doing them. This project challenged me in new ways, allowing me to grow as an actor, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it. Hopefully, this series will spark relevant conversations that leave a lasting impression."

Prosenjit Chatterjee echoed a similar excitement.

He said, “Joining forces with Jeet and the entire cast for a story as compelling as this felt like the perfect alignment. Glad that I could collaborate with a maker like Neeraj Pandey and Netflix as a platform that knows the pulse of the audience.”

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also features Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Chitrangada Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Mimoh Chakraborty, Shraddha Das, Aakanksha Singh, and Pooja Chopra.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter revolves around a tale of crime and punishment in a world ruled by politicians and gangsters.