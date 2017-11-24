Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving Feast And Poolside Pics

When in America, do as the Americans do. Priyanka Chopra, semi-permanent resident of New York, is spending the Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles with family and friends. LA-bound, the 35-year-old star of Quantico announced a day ago, later posting a poolside picture. Priyanka's latest Instagram photo is one of the feast that was dished up (she helped, as another post shows) - and we spotted turkey, gravy, greens, roast yams and other delicacies. "So thankful for my family and friends," Priyanka wrote, adding, "I'm grateful for everyone who has stood in my corner through it all, you are the family I choose."
Highlights
- Priyanka is celebrating Thanksgiving in Los Angeles
- So thankful for my family and friends: Priyanka Chopra
- She is currently filming Quantico Season 3
Priyanka Chopra hashtagged the picture #foodcoma. We can imagine.
Priyanka's kitchen duties were chopping the veg:
Bestie Mubina Rattonsey posted this picture of Priyanka and her chilling with a drink, dressed in the colours of the American flag - stripes, Priyanka was the star.
This was presumably the pool they hung out by:
How Priyanka Chopra logged out of work for her Thanksgiving break:
Before heading to Los Angeles for the extended Thanksgiving weekend, Priyanka Chopra was hard at work filming Quantico. Priyanka plays lead character Alex Parrish on the show, a role that has won her two People's Choice Awards. Priyanka is a familiar face at international events courtesy Quantico and her Hollywood debut Baywatch, and has attended the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Emmys, the Met Gala and other big ticket events.
Back home, Priyanka Chopra has produced several successful regional language films like the Marathi hit Ventilator. She hasn't officially announced a new Bollywood film yet and rumour has it that Shah Rukh Khan wants actress Deepika Padukone to take over her role in the third Don film.