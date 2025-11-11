Priyanka Chopra Wishes New Dad Raghav Chadha "Adventures With The Little One"

Priyanka Chopra wished her brother-in-law, Raghav Chadha, a wonderful year ahead with his little bundle of joy as the politician turned a year older.

She shared a photo from her sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony and wrote, “Happy Birthday @raghavchadha88! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, happiness, and new adventures with the little one. @parineetichopra.”

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the politician on his special day from all quarters.

Parineeti also took to social media to share a heartfelt message for her husband on his birthday.

The Chamkila actress called Raghav her “reason for living”. Declaring him “the best dad in the world”, Parineeti expressed her admiration for how he excels in multiple roles - as a son, husband, and father.

Posting a series of love-filled pictures of the two, Parineeti wrote, “Just when I thought you couldn't get more perfect, you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives — being the perfect son, perfect husband, and perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family.”

Calling Raghav her “oxygen”, the Kesari actress added, “You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen - the most incredible human being. I ask God for the millionth time, what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason for living. I quite literally cannot exist without you. @raghavchadha88.”

Overwhelmed by his wife's sweet birthday message, Raghav commented, “Thank you, my Paruu... this year you've given me the most precious birthday gift of my life.”

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav recently became parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19.

