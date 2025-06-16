Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For Mother Madhu Chopra: "The Woman Who Dances To The Beat Of Her Own Drum"

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, turned a day older today, June 16. To make her feel extra special, PeeCee dropped a sweet post on Instagram, featuring candid glimpses of her darling mother.

The montage opens to a lovely snap of Priyanka Chopra sharing a warm hug with her mother. Both are clad in ethnic ensembles. Bonus: Madhu Chopra's adorable moments with Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The video overlay also features Madhu Chopra dancing joyously at traditional ceremonies — an epitome of being a kid at heart.

Priyanka Chopra's heartfelt birthday wish read, “Happy birthday to the woman who dances to the beat of her own drum! Here's to many many more. We love you so much nai nai. Madhu Khouri Chopra.”

Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry commented, “Happy birthday Madhu aunty!!! Forever rockstar (red heart emoji). Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta wrote, “Happy Birthday, aunty. You are the sweetest human being in have come across. You are such a wonderful person with so much positivity and good energy. Wishing you best and more forever.”

Madhu Chopra's birthday falls six days after her husband, Ashok Chopra's, death anniversary. Priyanka Chopra's father died on June 10, 2013. Recently, Madhu Chopra opened up about how Priyanka decided to celebrate her 60th birthday despite the odds back at that time.

Madhu Chopra, in a conversation with Lehran Retro, said, “He (Ashok Chopra) passed away on June 10, and my birthday is on June 16. I was turning 60, and they had planned a big party for me. The whole family was already there due to his illness.”

She added, “After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay. She said, ‘That's what Dad would have wanted.'” Since Madhu Chopra was a fan of John Abraham, the actor showed up at the party “wrapped like a birthday present.”

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra has a few projects lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively-titled film SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu. Priyanka is also a part of Heads of State, The Bluff and Citadel season 2.