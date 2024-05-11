Priyanka Chopra On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'I Remember How Much You Wanted To Make This'

A still from Heeramandi. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which released on streaming giant Netflix earlier this month, got a roaring shout out from Priyanka Chopra. The actress has previously worked with the filmmaker. She starred as Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani and featured in a special song Ram Chahe Leela from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Priyanka Chopra, on her Instagram stories, on Saturday, shared a poster of Heeramandi and she wrote, "I remember how much you wanted to make this. Congratulations" and tagged the cast of the show.

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. Heeramandi showcases the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."