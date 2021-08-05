Priyanka Chopra Is Making London Summer Look Like A Dream. It's OK To Have FOMO

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka is currently in London for work

She often checks in on Instagram with glimpses of her days

"Hot summer... cold sips," Priyanka captioned a new pic on Instagram

TBH, glimpses of Priyanka Chopra's London diaries are giving us major FOMO vibes. The 39-year-old actress added one more postcard like entry to her London journal and oh boy, her life looks like a dream. The photo is a glimpse of Priyanka's outing on a summer day - she can be seen chilling on a picnic rug while sipping on a drink. To put it simply, Priyanka's day was all about "Hot summer... cold sips." Priyanka looks gorgeous as ever in white separates, which she styled with her signature sunglasses and big hoops. From the cycles parked in the backdrop, it appears Priyanka went on a cycling trip with cousin Divya Jyoti, who is also tagged in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra is making London summer look like a dream:

Priyanka Chopra also posted about a happy reunion recently, one that involves herself and husband Nick Jonas. "He's home," Priyanka captioned a loved up moment, in which Priyanka can be seen holding Nick in her arms.

Meanwhile, there's proof of Just how amazing Priyanka Chopra's summer days are in this photo dump of her London diaries. Priyanka, who owns a home in London, lives with her three dogs - Gino, Panda and Diana. When in London, Priyanka is joined by her cousin Divya Jyoti on all her adventures.

In terms of films, Priyanka's line-up includes Text For You, Citadel, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and the fourth Matrix movie. Nick Jonas currently appears as a coach on reality TV show The Voice.