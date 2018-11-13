Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Wedding: Parineeti Chopra Snubs Viral Reports In A Tweet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed with Parineeti (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Parineeti has slammed a website which reported that she would 'not' be the bridesmaid in the 36-year-old actress' Christian wedding to Nick Jonas. In a strongly-worded tweet, Parineeti said, "I urge you - Please do better research before printing articles." She also tagged Priyanka in the tweet. Every other day, fresh rumours, details about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' impending wedding, which will reportedly take place in December, pops up online. Today, The Sun reported that the couple will have a Christian wedding and that Priyanka has asked her friend Mubina Rattonsey (also a film producer) to be her maid of honour.

The media report which Parineeti has snubbed has termed Priyanka's reported decision of choosing Mubina Rattonsey over Parineeti as a "surprise."

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' wedding will be held in Jodhpur, India. "There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India. They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace (the Umaid Bhawan Palace), where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap," a source told The Sun.

For the Christian wedding, Priyanka will reportedly be dressed in red while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly finalised Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort for the pre-wedding festivities while the Umaid Bhawan Palace will be their wedding venue.

Priyanka and Parineeti returned to India on Diwali. They were in Amsterdam, where Priyanka went for her bachelorette trip.

Meanwhile, after Priyanka and Nick's roka in August in Mumbai, Parineeti was asked a big wedding question. The question that had cropped up on the Internet several times was - will Parineeti steal 'jiju' Nick Jonas' shoes at the wedding? "OF COURSE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she's my witness," Parineeti had replied.

As of now, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with her work-in-progress film The Sky Is Pink in New Delhi.