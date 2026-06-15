Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's One-Word Joke That Left Kate Middleton Silent

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are two of the most closely watched women in the world, but according to Prince Harry, one of their early moments together did not go smoothly. Harry looked back on the incident in his memoir Spare, released in 2023, where he shared details about Meghan's first Trooping the Colour appearance in 2018 after joining the royal family.

The annual event was an important occasion for Meghan as she was still adjusting to her royal life. Harry explained that “Everyone present was in a good mood, upbeat.” However, a small conversation between Meghan and Kate led to an awkward moment.

According to Prince Harry, the incident happened when “Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour.” Meghan simply joked that it was “colourful”. Instead of getting a laugh, her comment led to “a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

He did not provide any further details about why the comment did not land as expected. Harry added that only a few days later, Meghan joined Queen Elizabeth on her first official royal trip and the two “got on famously”.

During Meghan Markle's first Trooping the Colour ceremony, Prince Harry was helping her understand the event and guiding her on what to do.

A lip reader told Mirror that Harry asked Meghan if she was “Okay?” Meghan replied, “Yeah, are you?” before admitting that she was feeling “nervous”. Harry understood her feelings and simply said “Yes,” at that moment.

Meghan wanted to make sure she followed the royal traditions correctly, so she turned to Harry for help during certain moments of the event. She asked him when she should curtsy and Harry told her the right time, so she did everything along with the other members of the royal family. While they stood on the balcony, Harry also explained what will happen next during the ceremony.

Relations between Meghan Markle-Prince Harry and the royal family have remained difficult since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.