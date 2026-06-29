Prince Harry To Cancel UK Visit With Archie, Lilibet Over Safety Concerns?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly planning to take their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK for the first time since 2022. However, those plans appeared to have hit a snag due to security concerns.



The trip is expected to allow the children to spend time with family, including King Charles III, while Harry and Meghan attended events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.



According to The Guardian, a source close to Harry claimed the family's plans were cancelled at the "11th hour" after the British government allegedly refused Harry's request for police protection outside royal residences. Harry reportedly believes it would not be safe for Meghan and their children to visit the UK without official security.



The source also said Harry was worried that his children should not be chased by paparazzi, something he has long feared because of his mother, Princess Diana's, experience with the media.



"The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane," the source told The Guardian.



The children were never expected to attend public events with their parents. The visit was mainly intended to allow them to privately meet family and friends and support charities. "He's looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will," the source added.



Since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan no longer receive the same level of taxpayer-funded police protection in Britain. Harry has challenged that decision in court, arguing that it makes it difficult and potentially unsafe for his family to return to the UK.



Earlier, there were also speculations that King Charles had offered Harry and Meghan accommodation at a royal residence during their visit. However, the Sussexes have not yet accepted the offer.