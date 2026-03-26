<i>Prathichaya</i> Review: Nivin Pauly's Political Thriller Drowns In Monotony

There have been many political thrillers in Malayalam cinema that have been compelling to watch, not just for their strong performances but also for their gripping storylines. Malik, Lucifer, and Pada are examples of this genre that have been well received by audiences. Director B Unnikrishnan, known for Christopher and Aaraattu, now brings us Prathichaya, a political thriller starring Nivin Pauly.

John (Nivin Pauly) is the second son of Kerala Chief Minister Varghese, but he stays away from politics and builds a career in IT. His elder brother Tobin, however, follows in their father's footsteps and hopes to become the Chief Minister one day.

Varghese carefully manages the demands of politics, balancing different opinions within his party and from the opposition. However, his life and that of his family are turned upside down when Nisha (Ann Augustine) accuses him of sexual assault on live television. Shocked by the allegation, Varghese resigns. John believes there is a conspiracy and assures his father that they will fight and prove his innocence. But who is behind this conspiracy, and what does John do next?

Director B Unnikrishnan seems to aim at exploring the human side of politics. He takes a character-driven approach rather than a fast-paced, plot-heavy one. The film shows that politics is not only played out in public rallies but also behind closed doors - in party offices, living rooms, dining tables, and private conversations filled with tension and unspoken resentment. The idea of loyalty comes up repeatedly, and the director highlights how it is tested not only within political families but also in the wider world of politics, where power is the ultimate goal. The film spends a lot of time exploring family dynamics and how the desire for power affects relationships. This helps the audience connect emotionally with Varghese's family and understand their struggles. To some extent, this works.

However, the script is weak when it comes to the political thriller aspect. The story moves slowly and does not offer any fresh twists or surprises. For a film that presents itself as a political drama full of intrigue, the narrative feels predictable early on. The screenplay does not build tension effectively, and several scenes feel unnecessarily stretched without adding much value. This lack of sharp writing becomes the film's biggest weakness, as a political thriller depends on tension, conflict, and clever storytelling, which are mostly missing here.

Another major issue is the weak backstory of the antagonist. The reason behind the villain's actions is not explored in depth. While there is a mention of personal trauma, it is explained only superficially and does not add much weight to the character. As a result, the antagonist feels underdeveloped and comes across more as a plot device than a fully formed character, which reduces the impact of the conflict.

Nivin Pauly delivers a restrained and mature performance in Prathichaya, which works in the film's favour. He plays a man caught between political legacy, loyalty, and personal values. His performance is subtle, and he effectively conveys the inner conflict of his character.

He carries the film through many of its slower moments and convincingly portrays a man torn between family expectations and his own conscience. This film is another attempt by Nivin Pauly to move away from his usual charm-based roles and take on something more layered, and he largely succeeds. However, the weak script does not fully support his performance.

On the technical side, the film is well-made. The cinematography captures the mood of political spaces effectively, with muted interiors and serious settings that reflect the power dynamics. The background score fits the tone of the film. The supporting cast also delivers solid performances, especially those playing the Chief Minister's family, adding authenticity to the drama.

In the end, Prathichaya turns out to be a slow-paced family and political drama with an underwhelming script. While Nivin Pauly's performance and the focus on how politics affects family relationships make it watchable, the weak writing, predictable story, and poorly developed antagonist stop it from becoming a memorable political film.