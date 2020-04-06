Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste Completes A Year With 750 Million Views

Dhvani Bhanushali began her career with Vaaste

Young singer Dhvani Bhanushali has become an overnight sensation, and the star is now a household name. The song which propelled her to fame is Vaaste. The track which is almost synonymous with Dhvani's name has completed a year today.

Dhvani Bhanushali is an Indian pop icon, her career as an independent artist started with Vaaste, which was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. In a year, the song has reached tremendous heights. It has racked up over 750 million views on YouTube and become one of the most streamed songs in the country. It also won the Listener's Choice Independent (Indies) Award Of The Year at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Dhvani posted a video thanking all her fans for their love and support and went on to say "I want to especially thank Bhushan sir and T-Series for this song, I also want to thank every single person who's helped make this song possible, Tanishk Bagchi for the composition, Arafat Mehmood for the lyrics, Sapru and Rao for directing the lovely music video and Nikhil D'Souza for signing this song with me. I also want to thank everyone who starred in the music video with me. It couldn't have happened without you guys. This song is truly special to me."

Dhvani's discography which includes fun pop songs like Le Ja Re and soulful melodies like Na Ja Tu is incomplete without Vaaste. It's the one song she's performed at every concert, every festival and even over a year later it's stayed in people's hearts.

Dhvani Bhanushali's journey is just starting, but Vaaste is an important milestone in that journey. This beautiful track will stay in the audience's minds and hearts forever. We can't wait for more heartfelt tracks like this from Dhvani.