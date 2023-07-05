Duo's Fiery Dance To Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan's Tere Vaaste Goes Viral

Artist Noel Alexander posted the video on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's beautiful song Tere Vaaste from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released last month, has been very popular among viewers.

Since its release, the song has made a lot of waves online. From people imitating the hook steps to recreating the actors' looks to sharing their own versions of the song, people have posted various clips on social media.

Among those, a particular dance video has attracted people's attention. It captures a duo energetically dancing to the hit Tere Vaaste track.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 3 million views since it was shared on June 15. Many people left their opinions in the video's comments area as well.

"I love it so much when people take trending songs and add their own unique choreography and twist to them. Keep it up!," commented a user.

"Oh my goodness! I so wanted to see this dance video of you both... Danced with grace," wrote another user.

"This step and choreography look better than the original," commented a third user.