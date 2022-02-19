Pooja Hegde Sums Up Her Maldives Vacation Like This. See Video

Pooja Hegde's Maldives diaries (courtesy: hegdepooja)

We may not have been lucky enough to visit the beaches this year yet. But we have already taken a virtual tour of the Maldives. Thanks to the slew of Bollywood celebrities who have travelled to the island country for stellar beach vacations. Recently, Pooja Hegde also went to the Maldives and turned into a beach beauty. The actress gave us several glimpses from her holiday and we couldn't have asked for more. Now, she has summarised her Maldives adventures in an Instagram Reels. We are awestruck and how. Pooja Hegde compiled videos from her trip and wrote, "In summary." Then, she added hashtags "just keep swimming", "Finding Pooja", and "gipsy soul".

Pooja Hegde couldn't have summed up her stay in a better way. She included clips where she is travelling and cruising in chic style along with her parents and brother. The post featured glimpses from her mother's beachside birthday celebrations too. Pooja also showed us selfie videos in her swimwear and clips where she is simply lazing out in a hammock by the ocean. From funky videos when she plays with her sunglasses to serene moments, Pooja Hegde's post consisted of all these cherished moments. The video compilation ends with a clip where the actress is bidding goodbye to her hosts on the island.

In her latest video, Pooja Hegde also included a glimpse of her conversation with a healer and therapist in the Maldives. Earlier, she had posted a photo regarding the experience. The caption read, "Always been fascinated by healers and different kinds of therapies. So much to learn and understand when it comes to Ayurveda, herbs and energy."



Pooja Hegde made the most of her time in the Maldives. She threw a gala party for her mom's 60th birthday. In the caption, she wrote, "The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you."

Here's another family postcard from Pooja Hegde's Maldives vacation:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya and Cirkus among others.