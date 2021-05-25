Pooja Batra's Yoga By The Pool Post Is Giving Us Fitness Goals

Pooja Batra shared this image. (courtesy poojabatra)

A regular day in the life of Pooja Batra begins with yoga and she often documents posts from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, the actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram and it is perfect in every sense. The actress can be seen doing the Padangusthasana or the big toe pose by the pool. She captioned the post: "Padangusthasana. Be a lamp, a life boat, a ladder. Help someone's soul heal. Walk out of your house like a shepherd Rumi." She added the hashtags #yogawithpoojabatra, #tbt, #southbeach #gianniversace. Her husband and actor Nawab Shah dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

After her Miss India win, Pooja Batra delayed her plans of joining Bollywood to finish her education. In 1997, she made a full-fledged debut in Vishwavidhaata but she shot to fame with her role in Virasat, also starring Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Amrish Puri. Pooja Batra's filmography also includes movies such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Nayak and Haseena Maan Jayegi.

In 2019, Pooja Batra got married to long-time boyfriend Nawab Shah, away from the media glare and released pictures later. They hosted a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, in July 2019. Nawab Shah has featured in Dabangg 3, Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.