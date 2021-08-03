Pooja Batra Is Enjoying The 'American Summer' At The Beach With...

Pooja Batra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: poojabatra)

Pooja Batra, who is in California currently, is enjoying every bit of the "American summer." The actress, on Tuesday, posted a set of pictures of herself from her outing at California's Hermose Beach and wrote: "American summer." Pooja Batra made memories on the beach with her BFF and her doctor Anil Mohin, who also clicked her beautiful pictures. Dressed in a pretty blue outfit, Pooja Batra can be seen walking barefoot on the beach in the photos. Anil Mohan also shared a picture of himself with the actress and captioned it: "Welcome back Pooja, it is as if you never left." Check out the photos of the actress here:

A few days ago, Pooja Batra painted Instagram red with pictures of herself from California's Santa Monica Pier. "A walk on the beach," she wrote in the caption.

Pooja Batra trended for a couple of days on social media last month after she shared pictures from her Eid celebrations with her husband and actor Nawab Shah. She can be seen sporting an off-white embroidered kurti and sharara set in the photos. See them here:

In terms of work, Pooja Batra made her debut in Bollywood with the 1997 film Virasat. She has featured in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Sisindri, Vishwavidhaata, Saazish, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Nayak: The Real Hero and Hum Tum Shabana. Pooja Batra's last Bollywood film was 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game.

Nawab Shah made his acting debut with the 2000 film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. He has starred in films like Sarfarosh, Kartoos, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Ittefaq, Musafir, Lakshya, Jaan-E-Mann, Luck, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Humshakals, Dilwale, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dabangg 3.